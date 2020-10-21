October 21, 2020

A lawn of love

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Farmville resident Woodfin Ligon made his own Virginia “LOVE” sign using his lawnmower. Ligon said he wanted to make the sign in honor of the Virginia is for Lovers campaign’s 50- year anniversary. “I thought it might be nice to put up a sign for the folks that fly over our place,” Ligon said. (Send “Way to Go!” photos with a description and names to WayToGo@ FarmvilleHerald.com.)

