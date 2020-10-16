A cold front is coming through

Rain, drizzle and a low of 35 tonight is not the ideal way to start an October weekend but it is a part of the mixed bag of weather fall can bring.

We will see the coldest temperature of the fall this weekend with a low of 35 tonight and Saturday night before popping back up to a low of 44 Sunday night.

The high temperature will be 60 Friday and Saturday before moving up to 65 Sunday.

While we are seeing cold temperatures, area to the north have their first fall freeze warnings as the temps are expected to dip below freezing.

It will be a good weekend for a good book, snuggly clothes and some hot chocolate.