Wilson C. Shores Jr., 89 of Cartersville, passed away September 21, 2020. Wilson was the owner of Shores Painting and Decorating and an active and beloved member of the community. He was a charter member of the Cartersville Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad as well as a lifetime member of Cartersville Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years. He was also an active member of the Cartersville Ruritan Club and a 60 plus year member of the Masonic Lodge. Wilson was preceded in death by one son. He is survived by his wife of 70 years; Pauline G. Shores; children, Gene Shores (Missy) and Denise S. Bryant (Randy); grandchildren, Chris Shores (Danielle), Tony Shores, Michelle Shores (Daniel Byrd), Casey Gallamore (Justin), Kara Bryant (Tyler Dahnke), Gina Shores (Casey Potter), Tyler Shores, Taylor Shores; great grandchildren, Liam Dahnke, Averie Gallamore, Khloe Taylor, Christopher Shores Jr., Charlotte Dahnke, Dylan Shores and Ellison Gallamore. The family will receive friends Thursday, at Cartersville Baptist Church from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Graveside services will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Cartersville Cemetery, (RT. 45) Cartersville Road, Cartersville, VA 23027. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cartersville Volunteer Fire Department or the Cartersville Volunteer Rescue Squad.