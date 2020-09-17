Washington voted new VP of CIAA’s SIDA

Oralia Washington, a 1994 graduate of Buckingham County High School, was recently voted in as the new vice president of the CIAA’s Sports Information Directors Association (SIDA).

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) and its SIDA recently conducted its biennial election for officer positions, which produced historic results, according to a press release.

Jolisa Williams, of Shaw University, and Romanda Noble-Watson, of Claflin University, were reelected as president and secretary, respectively, in addition to Washington, of Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU), receiving the vice presidential nod.

This marks the first time in CIAA history that its SIDA will have all women concurrently serving in each position, becoming the only Division II conference to feature such a distinction in the process. All three women will serve in their respective roles through the 2021-22 athletic year.

Additionally, Williams, Noble-Watson and Washington highlight three of the five women currently serving in the head sports information director role at CIAA member institutions, a total that also leads all Division II conferences.

“The CIAA and its membership continue to be champions for access and opportunity at every level, which is evident through our leadership structure and throughout the conference, CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams said in the release. “We are committed to planting seeds, promoting our women coaches, administrators and student-athletes to seek leadership opportunities throughout the college landscape, and the actions of our sports information directors association is the latest representation of that commitment.”

Washington said it is an exciting opportunity for her to serve in the SIDA vice president position, especially making history that the association has all women concurrently serving in each position.

“I was off on the sidelines, supporting our executive committee as they made important decisions,” she said. “At this point in my career, I wanted to help move forward with innovative ideas. I am honored to be elected by my peers, and I cannot wait to work with everybody to make an impact.”

The release noted Washington is currently in her second year at Johnson C. Smith after spending the previous three years as sports information director at Livingstone College. She is responsible for media coverage, game operations and maintaining statistical information for JCSU’s 15 sports teams and the athletics department.

Prior to Livingstone, Washington served as assistant sports information director at Alabama A&M University from 2010-15. She worked at her alma mater, St. Paul’s College, on two occasions — as SID from 2001-02 and as SID and public relations director from 2009-10. Washington was assistant SID at North Carolina Central University from 2007-09 as the school transitioned to NCAA Division I.

A 2000 graduate of St. Paul’s, Washington was a two-sport student-athlete, competing in basketball and softball. She also coached basketball, softball and volleyball at St. Paul’s from 1999-01.

A native of Dillwyn, Washington is well-connected within the SID community and holds memberships in the College Sports Information Directors of America, the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics, Black College Sports Information Directors Association and the Minority Opportunities Athletics Association.

She is also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and the Order of the Eastern Star.

Washington is the daughter of Ophelia W. Washington and the late Otto K. Washington Sr.