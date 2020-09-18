Vegetables donated to FACES

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the local Heart of Virginia Master Gardener (HOVMG) Association partnered with the YMCA to grow vegetables over the summer of 2020 to donate to FACES.

Last spring when the COVID-19 pandemic started, the Virginia Cooperative Extension Service encouraged master gardeners across the commonwealth to grow food to donate to local food banks. The Heart of Virginia Master Gardeners utilized the raised beds at the Southside Virginia Family YMCA. These beds had been donated to the Y by the HOVMG several years ago to be used by the summer camp as a learning opportunity. Due to the pandemic, the Y did not have a summer camp.

“We started in May and are still donating tomatoes, squash, cucumbers and a few onions to FACES for distribution on Saturday mornings,” Virginia Watson, president, HOVMG, said.

Plants were donated by Tom Crouse and Sue Irving. Volunteers who provided labor to plant, water, weed and harvest the vegetables include Watson, Annemarie Kivacs, Kelly Nelson, Tom Crouse and Mary Frances Peca. Lowes donated soil for the raised beds. The YMCA/Town of Farmville donated water and Watson donated fertilizer. Sue Irving conducted a teaching session for the volunteers on how best to grow tomatoes (utilizing straw, copper dust, fertilizer) and squash.