‘VA TV classroom’ returns
Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane announced Wednesday, Sept. 2, that the Virginia Department of Education and the state’s public television stations will present a second season of “VA TV Classroom,” beginning later this month.
“VA TV Classroom” debuted in April to provide over-the-air instruction for students without sufficient internet access to support online learning. VDOE and WHRO Public Media — with support from $200,000 in CARES Act funding — collaborated to produce content for a second season of the on-air school. The new broadcasts will provide instruction in English and mathematics for students in grades K-7. Lessons will incorporate concepts from other subjects, including science and history.
Virginia public media stations will broadcast “VA TV Classroom” Monday-Friday beginning Monday, Sept. 14, and concluding on Friday, Oct. 23. The on-air schedule is as follows:
“Learn to Grow,” 11 a.m.-12 p.m. — Instruction for students in grades K-3
“Continue to Know,” 12-1 p.m. — Instruction for students in grades 4-7
“VA TV Classroom” will air on the following public media stations:
WHRO — Serving Hampton Roads and Eastern Virginia
VPM — Serving the Richmond and Charlottesville areas and the Shenandoah Valley
WETA — Serving Northern Virginia and the Washington, D.C., region
Blue Ridge PBS — Serving the Roanoke and Lynchburg areas and Southwestern Virginia
Prince Edward CARES Act Committee sets recommendation
