Urquhart added to Lancer baseball staff

Longwood University Baseball Head Coach Ryan Mau recently announced the hiring of Blake Urquhart as the team’s volunteer assistant coach for the 2021 season.

“We are very excited about the addition of Coach Urquhart to our staff,” Mau, who is entering his seventh season leading the program, said. “He is a passionate up-and-coming coach who brings with him knowledge and experience from many different levels. His enthusiasm and track record for developing players, along with his championship experience, makes him a great addition to our program.”

As a part of the Canisius College staff for the past four seasons in Buffalo, New York, Urquhart gained his championship experience quickly as the Griffins won a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Tournament title in 2018 followed by the regular season title in 2019. He also helped coach 13 All-MAAC selections as well as three players of the year in his three full seasons. The 2020 season was canceled in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2018, his second season at Canisius, the team racked up 35 wins for a second straight season and rolled through the MAAC Tournament with four straight wins. The squad went to the NCAA Regional at Minnesota. He helped the team take a share of the regular season title in 2019, with the Griffins clinching the top seed in the final game of the season.

Prior to Canisius, he spent a season at the University of the Ozarks in Arkansas and coached the GameDay Crusaders in the Mile High Collegiate League in Colorado.

Urquhart started his coaching career at the high school level after obtaining his Bachelor of Science in sports and health sciences from American Military University in 2014. He added a Master of Science in sports management in 2017.