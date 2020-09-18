Stokes announces retirement

Pauline Stokes, a family and consumer science (FCS) SNAP-Ed extension agent has announced her retirement. Stokes played an important role in reaching limited- resource audiences by recruiting, training, and managing volunteers. Throughout the region, she taught nutrition, health, and weight-management programs in a variety of venues, such as schools, farmers markets, and grocery stores.

Stokes served the counties of Prince Edward, Amelia, Appomattox, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway, Amherst, and Campbell as well as the City of Lynchburg.