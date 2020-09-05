Some license renewals extended 60 days

Gov. Ralph Northam’s Fifth Executive Directive 7, effective Aug. 28, extends the validity of some credentials issued by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to accommodate Virginians with driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and identification cards expiring during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

This extension gives Virginians more time to renew these important credentials.

The Fifth Executive Directive 7 specifically sets the following:

• The validity of driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and identification cards originally expiring in August, September and October 2020 is extended for 60 days beyond the expiration date displayed on the credential. These customers have not previously received an extension and their credential must display an expiration date in August, September or October 2020.

• Customers who have not yet renewed a driver’s license, learner’s permit or ID card already expired in August are also eligible for the extension at no penalty.

• The validity of driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and identification cards that expire in November has been extended through November 30, 2020.

Vehicle registrations have not been further extended.

Governor Northam issued the original Executive Directive 7 on March 17, 2020 and, through subsequent amendments, provided Virginians additional time to conduct DMV transactions by extending the validity of driver’s licenses, learner’s permits, identification cards, and vehicle registrations set to expire between March 15 and July 31, 2020, for up to 180 days, not to exceed October 31, 2020. These extensions remain in effect as previously provided and are unchanged by this amendment.

DMV is also implementing a new option to allow for renewing driver’s licenses online or by mail that would normally be required to be done in person. Beginning in mid-September, customers who are due to renew their eight-year credential in person (because they renewed online or by mail last time) will have two options for renewing.

Option 1: Eight-year/renew by appointment – Schedule an appointment to renew the driver’s license or ID card for the full eight years.

New – Option 2: Two-year/renew remotely – Renew online or by mail a driver’s license or ID card to be valid for two years. DMV will mail the credential to the customer’s address on file. (Customers are encouraged to make sure their address is current.) In two years, these customers will need to visit DMV for their next renewal, a vision screening and a new photo for an eight-year credential. (This option is not available to customers age 75+ as Virginia law requires an in-person renewal every five years.)

To date, DMV has reopened 72 customer service centers for specific services by appointment only. Three months of appointment opportunities are available at any time on the calendar. Each day additional appointments are added to the end of the available 90-day period. Customers are encouraged to check back regularly to view the updated availability as locations reopen and appointments are added.

Reopened DMV offices are providing specific services that generally require an in-person visit. These transactions include original driver’s licenses and identification cards, original titles, original vehicle registrations, disabled parking permits, and vital records. If a transaction can be conducted by another method, such as online or by mail, customers should use that method. For a complete list of appointment services currently available and to schedule an appointment, visit MailScanner has detected a possible fraud attempt from “www.dmv.virginia.gov” claiming to be dmvNOW.com/appt.

DMV is operating reopened customer service centers throughout the Commonwealth with protocols and best practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health. Strict social distancing is required for the health and wellbeing of customers and employees. Per Executive Order Sixty-Three, the Commonwealth of Virginia requires the wearing of face coverings in public indoor settings.