Shirley Swan Throckmorton, 83 of Wingina, passed unexpectedly on September 16, 2020. She was born June 18, 1937 in Richmond, a daughter of the late Frederick and Melva Kitchen Swan. She was the widow of Richard Lee Throckmorton, Sr. She is survived by her children, Patricia T. Mayhew, Richard Throckmorton, Jr. and Michael Throckmorton; grandchildren, Amanda, Carrie, Chelsea, Cody, and Colin; eight great- grandchildren and many, many cousins she adored. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Throckmorton; grandson, Jesse Throckmorton, and sister, Helen Robertson. Graveside service will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Swan Family Cemetery.