PSR receives grant

Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging (PSR) recently received a $50K grant to support senior SNAP enrollment.

This grant will assist in closing the hunger gap and enhance access to SNAP benefits for seniors in the seven rural counties serviced by PSR, giving them the opportunity to access healthier foods and live a healthier life.

This grant from the National Council on Aging’s Center for Benefits Access will allow PSR to expand services to current clients and also support new clients.