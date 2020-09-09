Police searching for two suspects
The Farmville Police Department is currently searching for two suspects Wednesday, Sept. 9, near the end of Industrial Park Road in Farmville.
The two suspects are a white male and a white female. The two are wanted in North Carolina and are considered to be armed and dangerous. One of the suspects is pictured here
The suspects are in Farmville as a result of a car chase coming from Nottoway County.
You Might Like
Local restaurants continue to persevere through the pandemic
Area restaurants are still dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. While many are still seeing a heavy decrease... read more