September 10, 2020

Police searching for two suspects

By Roger Watson

Published 1:59 pm Wednesday, September 9, 2020

The Farmville Police Department is currently searching for two suspects Wednesday, Sept. 9, near the end of Industrial Park Road in Farmville.

Farmville police are searching for this suspect near the end of Industrial Park Road

The two suspects are a white male and a white female. The two are wanted in North Carolina and are considered to be armed and dangerous. One of the suspects is pictured here

The suspects are in Farmville as a result of a car chase coming from Nottoway County.

