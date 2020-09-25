Terri Atkins Wilson stands in front of her law office on North Main Street in Farmville on Wednesday, Sept. 23, highlighting the strong purple theme the business has been showcasing since last weekend. Her business is one of those partnering with the Southeastern Virginia chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association for the first annual Paint the Town Purple event. The event is supporting the 2020 Farmville Virtual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in South Central Virginia. Nikki Dean, of Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging Inc., writes about her experience having a great-grandmother who fought Alzheimer’s in a story you can read by clicking here.