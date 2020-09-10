Myrtle “Mutt” Walton Banton, 96 of Farmville, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. Mutt was born in Rice on July 21, 1924 to the late Frederick G. and Evelyn Morrissette Walton. She worked in the Rice Post Office in various positions before becoming the Business Office Supervisor at Southside Community Hospital. Mutt was a very active member of Jamestown Presbyterian Church holding several offices over the years. She and Gene were very civic minded and were instrumental in establishing the Rice Volunteer Fire Dept. Mutt was very athletic enjoying both softball and basketball and was especially proud of her Rice High School basketball championship. She enjoyed reading and playing bridge so much that she would often play as much as 4 times a week. Most of all, Mutt was a much loved wife, mother, grandmother and wonderful friend to so many. She is survived by her children Diane Peery (Jack), Deb Banton (Brian), grandchildren Matt Clingempeel (Tasha), Stacey Peery (Ryan), Sean Dillon (Jenna), Daniel Dillon, great grandchildren Lily, Henry, Max Clingempeel and many devoted nieces and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Eugene C. Banton, her sisters Margaret Walton Dugger and Louise Walton Ayres. Memorial contributions may be made to Rice Volunteer Fire Dept. or the Prince Edward Vol. Rescue Squad. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.