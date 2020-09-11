More showers today then a cloudy weekend ahead

More clouds and showers are expected today, but the weekend looks to not be as wet as predicted earlier.

A couple of periods of showers are expected to move through the area in the morning and then later in the afternoon with a high temperature of 85 but the showers are expected to end by 6 a.m. Saturday leaving cool and cloudy skies for all of Saturday and most of Sunday. Saturday’s high temperature of expected to be 75 with a high of 83 on Sunday. The sun is not expected to return until late Sunday afternoon.

The chance of rain Friday is 56% with a 25% chance of precipitation predicted for Saturday and Sunday.

The Farmville area received a little more than an inch of rain from the showers passing through Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.