More showers today then a cloudy weekend ahead
More clouds and showers are expected today, but the weekend looks to not be as wet as predicted earlier.
A couple of periods of showers are expected to move through the area in the morning and then later in the afternoon with a high temperature of 85 but the showers are expected to end by 6 a.m. Saturday leaving cool and cloudy skies for all of Saturday and most of Sunday. Saturday’s high temperature of expected to be 75 with a high of 83 on Sunday. The sun is not expected to return until late Sunday afternoon.
The chance of rain Friday is 56% with a 25% chance of precipitation predicted for Saturday and Sunday.
The Farmville area received a little more than an inch of rain from the showers passing through Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
Hashmi to speak at CCLA meeting
Citizens are invited to attend the Cumberland County Landfill Alert (CCLA) Community Town Hall Meeting Sunday, Sept. 13, featuring guest... read more