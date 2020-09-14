More clouds today, then sunny Tuesday and Wednesday

Lots of clouds, a little sun, cool temperatures and the potential for a tropical rainstorm are all expected to be a part of Farmville’s weather pattern this week.

Today is forecast to follow the weekend pattern of mostly cloudy and humid with a 22% chance of rain showers. The high temperature is expected to get up to only 82 with a low of 54 tonight.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be sunny and cool with highs in the 70s before the potential for a tropical rainstorm associated with Tropical Storm Sally impacts the area Thursday night. Flooding should not be an issue as the projected rainfall is only expected to be 0.32 of an inch.

Farmville did not receive any measurable rainfall over the weekend according to the National Weather Service.