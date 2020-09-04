Minus added to SVCC team

Dr. Daryl Minus recently joined the leadership team at Southside Virginia Community College (SVCC) as vice president of enrollment management and student services.

Minus came to SVCC from the Marine Corps Community Services (United States Department of Defense) where he was education assistant branch manager/education services officer. Prior to that he served as vice president, student services and enrollment management, for Cape Fear Community College.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Minus to SVCC. He brings a wealth of experience, an entrepreneurial mindset, an understanding of the challenges of community colleges in rural communities, and an excellent team leadership philosophy to the role. We look forward to his leadership as we respond to the unprecedented evolving challenges, demands and opportunities facing us,” SVCC President Quentin R. Johnson said.

Minus graduated from Hampton University with a bachelor’s degree in marketing. He earned his master’s degree from New York University in business education/higher education and his doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Phoenix.

“I am thrilled to be part of the SVCC family,” Minus said. “I am looking forward to working alongside staff and faculty to impact the lives of students and the communities served by the college.”