Mary Alice Adams Seamster, 78 of Farmville, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was a hairdresser and the owner of the former Mary’s Beauty Image of Burkeville. Mary Alice is survived by her two sons, Allen Wayne Seamster of Logan, Utah and Artie Winn Seamster (Bonnie) of Crewe; a daughter, Melissa Annette French of Cumberland; eight grandchildren; six sisters, Edna Foster, Gladys Borup, Jewell Queensberry, Charlotte Watts, Nancy Roark and Phyllis Roark; a brother, Calvin Adams. She is preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth and Taylor Adams; a grandson, Michael Walker; and eight brothers and sisters. Graveside funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020, in Trinity Memorial Gardens, 22482 Prince Edward Highway, Rice, VA 23966. Branch President Scott Lewis will be officiating. Arrangements are by the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone, VA. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com