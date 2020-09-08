Lower temps, more showers this week

After the Labor Day weekend cool down, expect a nice week with highs in the mid 80s and a chance of showers of thunderstorms from time to time.

Today’s high temperature is forecast to be 84 degrees with a 40% chance of rain. A thunderstorm is anticipated around 3 p.m. today. The low temperature tonight gets down to 66 degrees. It will be another good night to turn off the AC and open up the windows.

The high temperature day this week is expected to be Thursday with temps of 85. Farmville has not had any measurable precipitation the past three days.