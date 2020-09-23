Looking their best
The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce awarded the new Virginia Children’s Book Festival brick and mortar location on High Street with the September Looking Our Best Award. Pictured from left to right are: Anne Tyler Paulek, Nash Osborn, Matt McWilliams, Juanita Giles, Cam Patterson, Hood Frazier, Brent Roberts, Kerry Mossler, Brad Watson and Joy Stump.
