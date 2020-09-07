Longwood expands COVID-19 dashboard

Longwood University has expanded its COVID-19 dashboard to include any cases self-reported to the university from off-campus health facilities. The new dashboard went online for the Monday, Sept. 7 update.

The changes added four self-reported cases to the total of 10 cases from the University Health Center for a total of 14 COVID-19 cases of Longwood students diagnosed since August 2. Single self-reported cases were listed on Aug. 5, Aug. 24, Aug. 28 and Sept. 2.

The dashboard can be found here – http://www.longwood.edu/covid19/dashboard/

The revised dashboard also adds cases of positive faculty and staff. There have not been any cases of faculty or staff members diagnosed with the virus.

The university dashboard reported five positive cases Sunday, Sept. 6, the largest single-day increase so far this fall. No new cases were listed for the Monday, Sept. 7 update.