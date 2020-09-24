LETTER — Trump gets ‘F’ on COVID response

To The Editor:

I looked at the list of folks who have died from COVID-19 on CNN Monday and most of them were over 65.

I don’t want to die and am taking all precautions as I can check six risk boxes. The scientists say the pandemic will not be under control until late 2021, if not 2022.

The president says he should receive an “A” on his handling of the pandemic. I don’t presume to know everything but you don’t have to be an Einstein to know that the country with the 4% to 5% of the world’s population should not have the largest number of COVID-19 deaths. I believe I live in the greatest country on earth and that’s why my expectation is we should be leading the world in the “war with the silent killer.” But under his leadership, I guess this is an example of why the president keeps saying he wants to make America great again.

Let’s look at the president’s performance on COVID-19. We both see and hear how the president has mishandled the pandemic. He banned travelers from China, but not totally, and travelers came in through Europe and other places who had been in China to the U.S. The president shut down the country for a period but put no national plan in place. The president lied about how it was spread and how serious it was. He did not fully institute use of his executive powers ensuring manufacturers made all the protective equipment (masks, respirators, etc.) that could be produced. He did not use his full power to ensure testing/tracing was in place. He did not use his full backing or influence to model everyday recommendations of his scientist — wearing masks, social distancing, no large gatherings, handwashing.

Sadly, I see no empathy from the president for the 200,000 American lives lost and the un-numbered mourners or those who have survived but have ongoing health-related issues. If the president has his way, 20 million Americans will lose their health insurance with the elimination of the Affordable Care Act in the midst of a pandemic. The president failed to provide an insurance replacement plan after almost four years. He wants to allow insurance companies to again be able to refuse you coverage because of pre-existing conditions (of which COVID is one).

Mr. President, you would have gotten maybe a “D+” initially. But after hearing you on the Woodward tape and knowing you don’t follow your own scientists, you get a “F-” from me. I could go low and say, as you predicted about the virus, just go away, Mr. President (abdicate, I mean resign.) No, that’s taking the low road — the wrong road. I want elected officials — House/Senate — to stand up for truth and justice for all, make the right decisions and protect your constituents now. The American people can’t change the decisions of officials already made since the pandemic, but we can replace officials not providing leadership to protect us going forward. Vote for politicians who stand for right. Vote early. God bless America.

Beverly Hudgins-King

Dillwyn