LCVA to host fall exhibition

The Longwood Center for the Visual Arts (LCVA) will host a fall exhibition featuring four of Virginia Children’s Book Festival’s fan favorites — Anthology: Elly MacKay, John Parra, LeUyen Pham, and Victoria Kann.

A socially-distanced opening celebration will take place Friday, Sept. 18, and Saturday, Sept. 19, during the hours of 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., as well as on Sunday, Sept. 20, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Museum visitors can drop in at any time and will be offered takeaway reception favors.

Anthology: Elly MacKay, John Parra, LeUyen Pham, and Victoria Kann highlights both new and former favorite works from four talented and respected children’s book illustrators and authors. Presented in partnership with the Virginia Children’s Book Festival, this exhibition celebrates themes of belonging, community, and friendship through the works of Elly MacKay, John Parra, LeUyen Pham and Victoria Kann. The exhibition will be on view until January 3, 2021.

Elly MacKay is a rising star in children’s illustration as well as an artist. The Ontario native is the author of three books and illustrator of more than a dozen others, including the complete Anne of Green Gables series. Her ethereal, whimsical works are created using paper, pen-and-ink figures, an open-sided “theatre,” and an old-fashioned manipulation of light.

John Parra is an award-winning illustrator, fine artist, designer, and educator, best known for his Latino-themed children’s books such as “Waiting for the Biblioburro,” “Green is a Chile Pepper,” and “Gracias/Thanks.” Inspired by the imagery of Mexican murals, papier-mâché piñatas, science and nature dioramas, surrealism, music and dance costumes, and regional cuisine, his art speaks to the beauty of diversity and the strength of optimism. A limited number of John Parra posters will be available for free for museum visitors and can be picked up when the galleries are open.

Esteemed author LeUyen Pham is an award-winning illustrator of more than 100 children’s books. In addition to being The New York Times bestselling illustrator of Julianne Moore’s book series, “Freckleface Strawberry,” the “Vampirina Ballerina” picture book series by Anne Marie Pace, and “The Boy Who Loved Math” by Deborah Heiligman. Pham’s effortless technique and story-telling remind readers of the experiences that children may have – exploring the world with sincere curiosity that grows from approaching life with an open eye and heart.