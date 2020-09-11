Landfill Alert meeting is this Sunday

Buckingham Baptist Church located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in the Goldhill Area of New Canton will be hosting a drive-in service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13. All those planning to attend the service will drive into the parking lot and are to remain in their cars throughout the duration of the service having no contact with individuals while there and must leave following the service. Thanks for your cooperation.

Hatcher Baptist Church of Cumberland will be hosting an in house worship service Sunday, Sept. 13, at 11 a.m. for all ages. Those attending the in-house worship services must sit with their families and remain six feet apart from the closest individuals or families. This will be the final message from Pastor Mike Meade as he and his wife Kaylee are taking on another church in Tennessee where he will be the youth pastor.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization will be hosting its regular monthly meeting Sunday, Sept. 13, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland Community Center located at 45 South and Davenport Road in Cumberland. Attendees may join in person or by phone. Contact Barry Miles at 492-5806 to receive phone instructions for access to a conference call of the event. The continued purpose of the meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact the mega landfill will have on the area and to provide the most current. Following this will be a cookout for all those in attendance with plate dinners for a donation of $4 or $5 depending on the items chosen.

The 2020 Virginia Christmas Spectacular Show at Thomas Road Baptist Church in Lynchburg, normally held in December, has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Victory Baptist Church located at 4339 Salem Road Spout Springs is hosting outside services only at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13. Pastor Jeff Worley and the entire congregation cordially invites all to attend. For further information contact Pastor Jeff at 434-942-4652 or 434-283-4657.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Terry Sprouse, of Buckingham, on Friday, Sept. 11, and Christin Midkiff, of Cumberland, on Saturday, Sept. 12.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association regular monthly meeting scheduled for Monday, Sept. 14, at 5 p.m. at Cedar Baptist Church, of Dillwyn, has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will be hosting drive-in parking lot services Sunday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m. Also at 11:15 a.m. there will be in-house services. Masks are required for in-house services. All those planning to attend the service should drive into the parking lot and are to remain in their cars throughout the duration of the service having no contact with individuals while there. Attendees must leave following the service. Thanks for your cooperation.

Special happy anniversary wishes go out this week to Kevin and Rene Marion of Cumberland on Thursday, Sept. 17.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

