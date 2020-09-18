Highway work planned

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge and guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Work at specific locations (by county):

Buckingham County:

Cumberland County:

Routes 635 and 653 – Crew will work on Rural Rustic projects.

Prince Edward County:

Route 460 intersection at Route 307 – Intersection reconstruction underway. Estimated completion date is Nov. 20.

Route 721 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

