Heroes blood drive set for Friday

The Farmville Police Department, Farmville Fire Department, and the American Red Cross will team up for the 10th Annual Heartland Heroes Blood Drive Friday, Sept. 4 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Johns Parish House on High Street.

The Farmville Fire Department will be attempting to retain the Heartland Heroes Blood Drive Trophy this year, but will likely face fierce competition from the Farmville Police Department.

Since it began in 2011, the Heartland Heroes Blood Drive has collected 568 units of blood, potentially saving up to 1,700 lives. According to the American Red Cross, they must collect more than 13,000 units of blood each day to keep up with the current demand. They often remind us that the need is constant, but the gratification is instant.

New for the month of September, all donors will receive a free pair of American Red Cross socks. All donors will be automatically tested for coronavirus antibodies to determine if they have had, or been exposed to, the virus in the past. Donors will be notified of the test results.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no cooked food provided to donors this year. Voting for your favorite department will be done at registration.