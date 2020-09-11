Hashmi to speak at CCLA meeting

Citizens are invited to attend the Cumberland County Landfill Alert (CCLA) Community Town Hall Meeting Sunday, Sept. 13, featuring guest speaker Senator Ghazala Hashmi.

Hashmi serves in the Virginia General Assembly, representing the 10th Senatorial District, including parts of Richmond, Chesterfield County and Powhatan County.

Hashmi is a member of the Senate committees of Education and Health, Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources, General Laws and Technology and Local Government, and also chairs the Senate Subcommittee on Public Education.

Hashmi, whose top legislative priorities include education, equity, environment and healthcare access, introduced Senate Bill (SB) 409 during the last General Assembly session. Her bill, which was carried over to the 2021 session, would have required that the director of the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) analyze and determine what impacts to local water, soil and air quality are expected from the construction and operation of a landfill expected to accept 3,500 or more tons of municipal solid waste per day. It would also impose additional requirements to the facility and its operation to protect the environment.

Officials of the Green Ridge Recycling and Disposal Facility proposed to be built in Cumberland County anticipate the facility to accept between 3,500 and 5,000 tons of waste per day.

Hashmi was originally scheduled to speak to the group in March but could not due to the General Assembly remaining in session.

The meeting will occur Sunday, Aug. 13, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Center located at 11 Davenport Road.

Those who cannot attend the meeting in person are invited to listen in over the telephone by dialing (571) 317-3122 and entering the access code 378-814-269.

In addition to guest speaker Hashmi, the meeting will include updated information concerning the proposed Green Ridge landfill.

Immediately following the meeting, citizens can for a small donation enjoy a meal consisting of a grilled hamburger/cheeseburger and/or a hot dog, chips and a drink.

For more information on the meeting or future events, contact CCLA at (804)-308-5748 or send an email to NoMegaLandfill@LoveCentralVA.com.