Habitat needs votes for $25K

Piedmont Habitat for Humanity has the opportunity to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm.

Beginning Wednesday, September 23, voting will be open for our cause, “All Homes Can Be Safe, Decent, and Affordable Through Needed Repairs.” With one easy click voters can submit 10 votes every day through October 2. Voting is simple and takes less than 30 seconds. Voters must be 18 or older with a valid email address.

With your help, even more of our neighbors can be served with affordable repairs. The top 40 with the most votes each receive a $25,000 grant.

The link to vote for our cause is https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/ entry/2034796.

The link can also be easily accessed on the main page of the website piedmonthabitat.org.

Piedmont Habitat for Humanity serves the counties of Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Nelson, and Prince Edward through affordable homeownership and affordable repairs.