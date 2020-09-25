Garden Club gives awards

The Nora Lancaster Garden Club held an outdoor meeting Tuesday, Sept. 15, in the parking lot of the Farm Credit Building with Linda Rofe, president, presiding.

Guest speaker Allison Crews presented the program entitled “Survival Gardens and Local Food.” Crews discussed sources in the area where locally grown food is available and ways it can be obtained, which included farmers’ markets, weekly contract programs, and visits to farms.

Two awards were presented to members for their participation in the 2019-2020 club year. The Frances Paulette Award for Community Service was presented to Helen Smith. Rebecca Kelly received the Nora Lancaster Award for earning the most points in the artistic and horticulture categories.

The exhibit was “Summer Harvest,” an arrangement incorporating vegetables, herbs, and fresh materials. Blue ribbons were Dr. Barbara Smith and Brenda Puryear; red ribbon winners were, Linda Rofe and Helen Smith. Horticulture blue ribbons winners were Dr. Barbara Smith. Brenda Puryear, Helen Smith and Suzanne Anderson; red ribbon winners were Dr. Barbara Smith, Linda Rofe and Suzanne Anderson.

Hostesses were Betty Coleman, Lazelle Jackson and Helen Smith.