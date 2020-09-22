Frank Allen Cowan, Sr., 77 of Mt. Rush Highway, Dillwyn, died Sunday, September 20, 2020, at his residence. Born in Duplin County, North Carolina on April 23, 1943, he was a son of the late Katie Hedgepath Cowan and Rufus Allen Cowan. Frank is survived by his son, Allen Cowan, Jr. and wife, Amber; a grandson, Asa James Cowan all of Chester; a brother, Howard Cowan of Richmond; a sister, Gail Giard of Henderson, North Carolina; his caregiver, Kaye Webb Cowan; and numerous nieces and nephews. He also enjoyed numerous friendships in Virginia and North Carolina. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to Chesapeake Bay Foundation https://www.cbf.org/ or Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Attn: Membership Department, 6 Herndon Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403.“But you shall receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you; and you shall be witnesses to Me in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth.” Acts 1:8 Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com