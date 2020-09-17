Frances M. Eldridge, 83 of Arvonia, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Spreading Oak Baptist Church. The Rev. Timothy Jackson will be officiating. Calling hours are scheduled for Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Family and friends may share photos and memories at thackerbrothersfuneralhome.com