September 18, 2020

  • 75°

Fire truck overturns

By Alexa Massey

Published 6:13 pm Thursday, September 17, 2020

Units are currently responding to an overturned Hampden Sydney Volunteer Fire Department fire engine.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 in the 2000 block of Redd Shop Road. The exact cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. The story will be updated when more information becomes available.

