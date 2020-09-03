Feeling hot, hot, hot

Today will be the hottest day of the week with a high of 93.

Think that might be a record, not even close. The hottest September day on record in Farmville was Sept. 6, 1954 when the temperature hit an amazing 104 degrees. It shouldn’t get that hot today but it may feel like it. With the humidity included, the real feel temperature is supposed to be 102. It will be a good day to stay in a enjoy some nice air conditioning.

There isn’t much of a chance for an afternoon shower to cool things off with only a 10% chance of rain. There is a weather advisory to be careful doing strenuous activities outside.

After today, the temps will begin cooling with a high of only 80 expected for Saturday.