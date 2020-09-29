Elizabeth Gordon “Deets” Haga, age 91 of Prospect, and most recently Midlothian, died September 21, 2020. She was born, January 4, 1929, in the Methodist parsonage in Colonial Beach, to the late Reverend Ralph L. Haga, Sr. and Madge Gordon Weaver Haga. She and her brother, the late Ralph L. Haga, Jr., lived in many Methodist parsonages across Virginia. Deets graduated from Hampton High School in 1946 and attended Mary Washington College and RPI to study Journalism. She joined the former food service equipment company, John G. Kolbe, Inc. in 1950 and retired to her family farm, Myrtledale, near Prospect, in 1980 where she enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, yard work, wood cutting, and deer hunting. A dedicated and above average golfer for more than 60 years, Deets played many rounds across Virginia and North Carolina. Playing for the Hermitage Country Club ladies golf team, she was the Club Champion in 1970 and a Medalist at the rain-soaked state team matches held at the Roanoke Country Club. In addition, she was runner up in the City of Richmond Tournament twice. Deets joined the newly established Reveille United Methodist Church, Richmond, VA, in 1952 where she attended the ground breaking ceremony and remained a member for 68 years. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Garth at Reveille United Methodist Church, 4200 Cary Street Road, Richmond, VA 23221 at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020 (masks and social distancing required due to Covid-19). She is survived by her niece, Laura Haga Rice (Mike), sister-in-law, Nancy A. Haga, nephew, Jeffrey A. Haga, great nephew, Adam Rice, great niece, Julie Schlosberg, and cousins Mary Haga Doermann (Perry) and Bryan M. Haga (Diane). Memorial donations may be made to Rise Against Hunger, c/o Reveille United Methodist Church or Southside SPCA, P.O. Box 66, Meherrin, VA 23954. The family would like to thank Spring Arbor of Salisbury, Spring Arbor Cottage, and At Home Care Hospice for the care and support they have provided Deets. The family also wishes to acknowledge her hospice nurse, Joanne Mallery, RN, for her loving care and friendship.