Daughters of American Revolution celebrates Constitution Week
On the 233rd anniversary of the Constitution of the United States, David Whitus, mayor of Farmville, signs a proclamation declaring the week of September 17 through 23 as Constitution Week. The tradition of celebrating the U.S. Constitution, a document that gives us our liberties and freedoms, was started in 1955 by the Daughters of the American Revolution.
