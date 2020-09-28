Cumberland schools to begin in-person schedule Oct. 19

Cumberland County Public Schools (CuCPS) will transition to a hybrid in-person schedule beginning Monday, Oct. 19.

According to CuCPS Superintendent Dr. Chip Jones, a voice message to families was sent Monday afternoon, Sept. 28, informing parents/guardians of a decline in the spread of COVID-19 in the Cumberland community, paving the way for students to return to in-person instruction.

According to the message, CuCPS will open Monday, Oct. 19, using a hybrid schedule, with students attending school on alternating weeks.

He added families will still have the option to continue with 100% remote learning should they choose to do so.

In addition to the voice message, a letter was sent Monday instructing families on further information concerning the reopening.

“Thank you for your support, understanding and everything you have been doing during these times,” Jones said Monday. “We are excited to begin welcoming our students back into our school buildings.”