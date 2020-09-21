COVID-19 case confirmed at The Woodland

The Woodland, Inc confirmed Monday, Sept. 21 that a resident of its Brookview assisted living facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

The resident is currently off campus. The retirement community continues to follow Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Virginia Department of Health (VDH) guidelines as it has since the pandemic began.

“We are in the process of testing all residents and staff of Brookview as well as freezing activities at Brookview until further notice,” Greg Cole, president and CEO of The Woodland, said.

In addition to canceling community activities at Brookview, all residents of Brookview must remain in their rooms until further notice, with meals being delivered to residents’ rooms. The Woodland is working closely with Centra Southside Community Hospital as well as the Piedmont Health District of the VDH.

“With the existing level of spread in our surrounding community, we have been working closely with local health agencies and have been following best practices to protect our residents,” Cole said.

In July The Woodland was named an “exemplary facility” during an inspection focusing on Covid-19 prevention coordinated by the Virginia Department of Health.

Families of residents and those seeking updates may email CEO@thewoodlandinc.com. The organization is also sharing updates on its website at www.thewoodlandinc.com/covid19 and on its Facebook page @TheWoodlandIncVA.