Campus alerted to report of sexual assault
Longwood University sent out an alert Monday morning concerning a sexual assault at an off campus housing complex over the weekend.
The alert said Longwood University Police are investigating a report of a “non-stranger” sexual assault at a Longwood-managed apartment complex Sunday evening. The alert matches a call on the Farmville police activity report to 800 Oak Street Sunday.
The alert said a person of interest has been identified. The person is not a Longwood student and lives outside the area, according to the report.
“Police believe the person is not a continuing threat to campus,” the alert said.
Anyone with information that could be helpful in the case is asked to call the Longwood University Police Department at 434-395-2091.
