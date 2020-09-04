Business After Hours held

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a Business After-Hours, in partnership with Letterpress Communications, to showcase the new College Corners on High.

These luxury off-campus apartments adjacent to Longwood University were on display and open for tours. Approximately 40 business leaders and community members attended the event.

The College Corners on High properties consist of seven buildings with 13 apartment units. The apartments range from three to six bedrooms and are all designed for one bedroom per student.