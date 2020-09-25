Birdsill wins state pageant

Jamie Lynn Birdsill, daughter of Jason Jenkins and Tiffany Birdsill, was crowned 2020 National American Miss Virginia Pre-Teen Cover Girl at the state pageant held Sept. 18 – Sept. 20 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Reston.

She received her official state crown, banner and trophy. Birdsill also received a special invitation to compete at the national pageant held during Thanksgiving week in Orlando, Florida. At the pageant Birdsill also received first runner up for Miss Spirit and fourth runner up for Top Model.

The National American Miss Pageants are dedicated to celebrating America’s greatness and encouraging its future leaders. Each year, the National American Miss Pageants awards $1.5 million in cash, scholarships, and prizes to recognize and assist the development of young women nationwide. National American Miss has added the ultimate door prize to Nationals 2020. Each girl that qualifies for the national pageant has a chance to win a new 2020 Ford Mustang Convertible.

The pageant seeks to recognize the accomplishments of each girl while encouraging her to set goals for the future.

Birdsill’s activities include helping out with the local SPCA, collecting items and activities for the children’s hospital, and helping with Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Program.