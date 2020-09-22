Betty Frances Thompson Bollinger
Betty Frances Thompson Bollinger, 88 of Farmville, passed away Monday, September 21st, 2020. She was born in Rice on May 8th, 1932. She was a daughter of the late Eddie and Lenner Thompson. She leaves behind a son, Keith Bollinger (Diane), two daughters Bonnie McCurley and Anne Thompson (Danny). She had seven grandchildren, Tara, Mac, Courtney, Jamie, Cody, Joshua, Zachary, 7 great grandchildren, and 1 great, great grandchild. A viewing and visitation will be held at Shorter Funeral Home on Thursday, September 24th at 10 a.m., following will be a graveside service at Trinity Gardens, Rice, Virginia at 11 a.m. Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.
Frank Allen Cowan, Sr.
Frank Allen Cowan, Sr., 77 of Mt. Rush Highway, Dillwyn, died Sunday, September 20, 2020, at his residence. Born in... read more