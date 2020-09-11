Bark in the Park planned at Sailor’s Creek

Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park will host “Bark in the Park” Saturday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the visitor center.

Enjoy a day at the park hiking and playing doggy-games with four-legged family members.

Chief Historian Patrick Schroeder from the Appomattox Battlefield National Historical Park will give a program on “Animal Heroes of the Civil War.” A K-9 unit demonstration will be performed by DWR’s Sgt. Patrillo and his K-9 “Bailey.” Area rescue agencies will also be on hand with animals eligible for adoption.

This event is free to the public. Guests are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. All pets must be on a leash not over 6-feet long and under immediate control at all times. This is a weather dependent program and subject to cancellation due to inclement weather. For more information, please contact the park office at (804) 561- 7510 or email sailorscreek@dcr.virginia.gov.