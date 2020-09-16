High Bridge Trail State Park hosted a program last week called “Backyard Bass” and Ranger Clint Mooney, right, took time out to teach a Centra Southside PACE member Madeline Mills how to fish. PACE is national program of comprehensive care for adults 55 years of age and older. PACE participants can be picked up from their home each morning and brought to the PACE Center. They participate in social activities, eat a hot lunch with friends, and receive medical assistance as needed from a dedicated, compassionate care team. At the end of the day, the PACE van takes the participants back home to enjoy family, friends and the surroundings they know and love. (Send “Way to Go!” photos with a description and names to WayToGo@FarmvilleHerald.com.)