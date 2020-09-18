Autumn officially begins Sept. 22

Buckingham Baptist Church located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in the Goldhill Area of New Canton will host a drive-in service every Sunday at 11 a.m. until further notice. All those planning to attend the service will drive into the parking lot and are to remain in their cars throughout the duration of the service having no contact with individuals while there. Attendees must leave following the service. Thanks for your cooperation.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Charlotte Davis of New Canton on Friday, Sept. 18, Gene Absher of Dillwyn on Saturday, Sept. 19, Scott Midkiff of Cumberland on Sunday, Sept. 20, Linda Shifflett of Dillwyn and Sherry Midkiff of Cumberland both having birthdays on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

The 2020 Virginia Christmas Spectacular Show at Thomas Road Baptist Church Lynchburg normally held in December has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Victory Baptist Church located at 4339 Salem Road Spout Springs is now hosting outside services only at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Jeff Worley and the entire congregation cordially invites all to attend. For further information contact Pastor Jeff at 434-942-4652 or on his home phone at 434-283-4657.

Hello this week from President Barry Miles of the Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association. To all of our members, we hope and pray that all are doing well and staying safe and looking forward to being back together soon.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road, Dillwyn will host drive-in parking lot services Sunday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m. There will be in-house services at 11:15 a.m. Masks are required for in-house services. All those planning to attend the service should drive into the parking lot and are to remain in their cars throughout the duration of the service having no contact with individuals while there and must leave following the service. Thanks for your cooperation.

Visited in the home of Gladys Lesueur of Dillwyn last Saturday was Jane Grey of Green Bay.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery is sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

Autumn begins Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 9:31 a.m. During the fall in September the sun passes from the northern hemisphere towards the equator. The sun’s rays are not as concentrated as in the summer.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Appomattox County Lions Club 42 Annual Benefit Gospel Concert featuring The Inspirations from Bryson City, North Carolina at the Appomattox County High School Auditorium Saturday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. has been rescheduled for March of 2021. Tickets for the event will be honored at the 2021 concert.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.