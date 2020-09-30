Arrowhead Gun Club receives grant

Arrowhead Gun Club was awarded a grant to purchase new MEC Clay Target machines by the Friends of the NRA.

The new MEC machines for the Five- Stand have arrived and are ready to install. The installation will begin immediately after the Virginia State Skeet shoot ends which Arrowhead is hosting October 8 – 11.

This has been an on going project for many months, and it could not have been completed without the assistance of numerous volunteers. This new shooting game at Arrowhead will be a blast for youth as well as adults. The 4-H teams from surrounding counties will be able to better prepare for sporting clay events as well as opening the door for Arrowhead to possibly host the 4-H State Shotgun Championship in the future.

A special thanks to the family of Milton Mills for purchasing and donating a MEC trap to Arrowhead Gun Club to make the Five- Stand complete.

For more information about Arrowhead Gun Club, visit us on the web at ahgunclub. com or on Facebook @ ahgunclub.