University data questioned as Longwood cases reach 3

Three Longwood University students have tested positive for COVID-19, although residents are concerned a lack of testing means that number may be inaccurate.

Sunday, Aug. 30, Longwood’s online COVID-19 dashboard was updated to reflect three positive coronavirus cases in the university’s student population.

The cases are the first reported since students returned to school for the fall semester, but members of the public have raised questions about how the university is reporting its data.

Nearby, Hampden-Sydney College has reported 10 coronavirus cases since students’ recent return to campus, nine of which are currently active.

In its reopening plans, officials announced the college would be contracting with Kallaco Health and Technology to test all students shortly after their arrival.

On Sunday, the school was listed as having administered a total of 955 COVID-19 tests, 834 of which had been analyzed, with 1.08% of tests coming back positive.

But whereas Hampden-Sydney elected to test all students upon their return, Longwood University did not opt to seek widespread testing.

The school is not reporting the number of tests administered. Additionally, university officials have stated the school will not have access to results from tests taken outside the University Health Center, meaning students tested by family physicians, hospitals or other healthcare providers will likely not be counted in the school’s overall case count.

Unlike many colleges and universities across the commonwealth, Longwood University will not share information regarding how many students are quarantined at any given time.

Longwood University Assistant Vice President of Communications Matthew McWilliams said Sunday the decision was motivated by student privacy.

“Student health information is fundamentally private, and Longwood will always respect that,” McWilliams said. “For both legal privacy reasons and for the important public health consideration of reassuring students their privacy will be respected, we are not publishing detailed information about those in quarantine or isolation. It’s important students know their privacy will be honored so they do not fear coming forward if symptomatic.”

McWilliams added an email was distributed to students Friday, Aug. 28, for transparency purposes, letting students know three peers were quarantining in on-campus housing and 12 in off-campus housing. The message warned students those numbers would fluctuate.

“We are committed to keeping the community updated on the overall public health situation,” McWilliams wrote in the email.

On Sunday, McWilliams highlighted for students isolating or quarantine on campus, the ARC Hall dormitories have been set aside as a space for students to temporarily move into while either awaiting test results or isolating in place following a positive test.

“We have further housing options should we need them, and there is ample capacity to handle students who need to quarantine or isolate,” he added.

McWilliams also confirmed Longwood is not requiring staff to be tested for the virus, although the university is providing tests through its health center for staff who need them. The number of staff cases is also not provided on Longwood’s dashboard.

Many other colleges and universities in Virginia are dealing with coronavirus outbreaks of their own. On Sunday, Virginia Commonwealth University listed on its online COVID-19 dashboard a total of 108 active student coronavirus cases and eight active employee cases, with 69 residential students in isolation and 100 residential students in quarantine. The school had 15 of its initial 4,407 entry test results come back positive.

The University of Richmond was reporting three active cases of the virus in its student population Sunday, with nine cumulative cases since students’ return and 25 positive cases prior to arrival on campus. The university has tested a total of 3,102 students.

On Sunday, Roanoke College was reporting 23 positive student tests out of 880 student tests administered. Roanoke also reported two positive staff cases out of 67 staff tested.

Randolph-Macon College was reporting one student case of the virus Sunday, with 23 students in precautionary quarantine. Randolph-Macon does not list the number of students tested.

As of Sunday morning, the University of Lynchburg documented 46 positive COVID-19 tests within its student population, 32 on-campus and 14 off-campus. The university, according to its COVID-19 dashboard, was managing an additional 109 students in quarantine and isolation, 76 on-campus and 29 off-campus as of Sunday. The university does not list the number of students tested.