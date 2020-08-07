True soldiers in the army of the Lord

“Finally, my brethren be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might. Put on the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.” Eph. 6: 10, 11, ff. KJV.

Recently in the news from several media sources was a story about top U.S. Army military officials taking offense to the fact that federal law enforcement agencies were wearing camouflage uniforms with no unit insignia, in the execution of their enforcement duties.

It was reported that top army officials do not want law enforcement agencies to carry out tactical operations in camouflage battle dress, whereby they could possibly be portrayed as actual military soldiers. This stems from recent complaints and accusations levied against camouflaged battle dressed law enforcement agencies in enforcement of the rule of law against protesters, whereby complaints were levied for various violations of civil rights of civilians.

The above scripture verses penned by Paul to the church at Ephesus also raises the issue of the uniform and dress, but it is regarding the Christian soldier. Paul reminds those of us in the Christian faith who are enlisted in the army of the Lord that there are high standards for God’s soldiers who are engaged in warfare and it is most important that the proper uniform be worn. Soldiers of the Lord are to be distinctively dressed whereas there can be no doubt as to whose army they belong. The Christian soldiers’ uniform also should not be replicated by those outside of the Lord’s Army in their engagement of who they deem to be the enemy.

The true soldier’s uniform consists of “the whole amour of God,” whereby one’s loins are girded with truth. There is a breastplate of righteousness, a shield of faith, a sword of the spirit, and one’s feet shod with the preparation of the gospel. And it is in this unique uniform that the true Christian soldier fights against the enemies of the cross.

I submit that in these challenging times there is no room for the true soldier of God to be misidentified. Thus, it is imperative that all true soldiers be sure they are in full battle dress uniform, fully equipped for the battle, and know full well that the enemy is the devil and his cohorts. It is of utmost importance that true soldiers of the cross represent the Lord’s values and edicts which causes Godly change and invite others to enlist in the most elite army in the universe. I urge you today to be fully equipped and ready because the fight is on. The Lord is depending on his soldiers to continue the fight until victory is won.

REV. DR. JAMES TAYLOR III is pastor of Jericho Baptist Church in Farmville. His email address is jht3@verizon.net.