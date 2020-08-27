Truck collides with road tractor

Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a two-vehicle crash that took place Tuesday, Aug. 25, on Route 360 in Prince Edward County, resulting in minor injuries and a reckless driving charge.

VSP Public Relations Director Corinne N. Geller noted in a statement that the crash occurred at 7:10 a.m. on Route 360, less than a mile west of Route 704.

“A 1993 Nissan Frontier was traveling east on Route 360 when it ran into the rear of a 1993 Mack Tractor/Bobtail,” she stated.

The driver of the Nissan, Koty S. Seamster, 18, of Rice, was treated at the scene for minor injuries, Geller said. He was wearing a seat belt.

“The operator of the tractor, James R. Johnson, 74, of Keysville, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries,” Geller said, referring to Centra Southside Community Hospital.

She noted Johnson was also wearing a seat belt.

“Seamster was charged with reckless driving for failure to maintain control of his vehicle,” Geller said.