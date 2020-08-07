Tommy Ray Moore remembered for his gospel singing

Buckingham Baptist Church located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in the Goldhill Area of New Canton will be hosting a drive-in service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9. All those planning to attend the service should drive into the parking lot and are to remain in their cars throughout the duration of the service having no contact with individuals while there and must leave following the service. Thanks for your cooperation.

Hatcher Baptist Church of Cumberland will be hosting an in-house worship service Sunday, Aug. 9, at 11 a.m. for all ages. Those attending the in-house worship services must sit with their families and remain six feet apart from the closest individuals or families. Also at 6 p.m., there will be an in-house service for all ages and Wednesday evening in-house services at 7 p.m.

The 2020 Five County Fair of Farmville has been canceled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Our sympathy is extended to the Moore family of Buckingham. Tommy Ray Moore of Buckingham, age 71, went home to be with the Lord Friday, July 31. He will be greatly missed by all and will be remembered for his great talent singing bluegrass gospel for the Lord.

Belated happy birthday wishes go out this week to Reva Allen Moore of Cumberland. Her birthday was Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Cheyenne Gough of Wingina and Barbara Daniels of Cumberland both on Friday, Aug. 7, Kevin Marion on Tuesday, Aug. 11, and Charlotte Layne of Bremo Bluff on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Please note, an error was made on our part in putting two birthdays this past Friday in our column. They were Dorothy M. Micklen of Buckingham and Michael Boyles of Cumberland as their birthdays are in September and not in August. Our sincere apologies for this error.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization will hosting its regular monthly meeting Sunday, Aug. 9, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland Community Center located at 45 South and Davenport Road in Cumberland. You may join in person or by phone. You may contact Barry Miles at 492- 5806 to receive phone instructions if you are not planning to be there in person. Our continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors giving you the most current information.

Victory Baptist Church, located at 4339 Salem Road Spout Springs will be hosting an in-house Sunday school and worship services Sunday, Aug. 9, beginning with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and followed by morning worship at 10:30 a.m. Families may sit together with distances of six feet from the next individual or family.

Pastor Jeff Worley and the entire congregation cordially invites all to attend. For further information contact Pastor Jeff at 434-942-4652 or home phone 434-283- 4657.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the annual former Craddock Terry Shoefactory annual breakfast meeting normally held in August has been canceled.

Cedar Baptist Church located 3932 Bell Road Dillwyn will be hosting drive in parking lot services Sunday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m.

Fluvanna County Fair Scheduled in August 2020 has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.