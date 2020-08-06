Thunderboomers expected this afternoon

Enjoy the sunshine this morning because a big set of heavy thunderboomers are expected to interrupt any outdoor activities planned for this afternoon.

High temperatures are expected to be relatively cool, reaching a high of only around 84. That’s likely because of the 60% chance of thunderstorms that’s expected to negate any afternoon warming.

Get any planned outdoor exercise and errands in this morning. The thunderstorms are expected to roll into the area as early as noon today. If you are out and about after lunch, definitely make sure you have the big umbrella handy.